Finarte is auctioning off signature jewelry by designers, artists, and architects

The sale is scheduled for Monday, September 22nd at 4:00 PM at Finarte, Milan (Via dei Bossi 2). The catalog includes over 100 unique jewelry sculptures: rings, necklaces, bracelets, and ear cuffs, each conceived as a true work of art. Each creation displays the signature style of its creator. The collection began in the 1980s with the collaboration between designer Cleto Munari and some of the most important architects and artists of the 20th century, such as Tao Ho and Ettore Sottsass, creators of a series of unconventional and visionary jewelry pieces. This resulted in jewels such as the Katherine pendant (Lot 114, estimate 250–350 euros), the Marjorie earrings (Lot 5, estimate 300–400 euros), and the Jane brooch (Lot 98, estimate 250–350).

Another collaboration is with Sandro Chia, creator of the Fantasmini series (lots 81–84, estimate 700–900). Also participating in the project are Mimmo Paladino, who created a series dedicated to the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri in gilded 925 silver and diamonds (Lots 129 – 131), Enzo Cucchi, with the tempest bracelet with sculptural decoration (Lot 110, estimate 3,000 – 4,000), and Gio Ponti, Vico Magistretti, and Achille Castiglioni.

Among the most iconic pieces, also the Amore Ring, in gilded 925 silver, with wooden letters spelling out the word Amore (Lot 64, estimate 400 – 500), the Pantheon ring, in gold and silver on a wooden base with a central dome (Lot 38, estimate 700 – 900), and the Metaphysical Ring 1, in a checkerboard pattern with onyx and coral paste elements (Lot 46, estimate 400 – 600).