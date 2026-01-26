Two pendants, Baciami and Légami nel cuore, inspired by the works of Marco Coda.

Cierre Gioielli, a historic Italian goldsmith company based at the Il Tarì Goldsmith Center in Marcianise, presents Intrecci d’Amore, a limited edition born from a collaboration with designer Marco Coda, known for his works in the shape of lips and hearts. The collaboration resulted in two pendants inspired by two of Coda’s works: Baciami and Légami nel cuore, characterized by the distinctive texture of hand-woven and sculpted cords, a central element of the Neapolitan artist’s poetics. Each pendant is available in two sizes. Marco Coda’s signature is stamped on the back of each piece, guaranteeing its uniqueness.



We have transformed large-scale works, characterized by a strong material component, into jewelry that fully preserves their expressive intensity. Our master goldsmiths have faithfully reproduced the textures, volumes, and reliefs that capture light and movement, characteristic of Coda’s works.

Dario Caropreso, CEO of Cierre Gioielli

The Baciami pendant celebrates the universal gesture of the kiss: in Coda’s original work, the mouth is constructed from intertwined hand-shaped cords that create reliefs capable of conveying the physical and emotional sensation of the gesture itself. The master goldsmiths of Cierre Gioielli have translated this complexity into silver, preserving every detail: the cords wrap and overlap with the same naturalness as the original work.

Légami nel cuore, on the other hand, explores the concept of relationship and connection between individuals. The heart, reinterpreted in a contemporary key, is shaped with intertwined cords that create knots that metaphorically represent the bonds that unite people. Here too, the goldsmith’s art was enhanced, requiring exceptional technical expertise: every gap between the cords was faithfully reproduced, maintaining the three-dimensionality of the original work. The artisanal technique of hand-shaped strings, combined with contemporary sensibility, transforms simple materials into instruments of universal expression.