Annelise Michelson, fashion design











Annelise Michelson, designer by chance: here are her jewels and the Broken chain summer collection ♦

Some are born with the “virus” of the jewelry and since of when they were child want nothing more than invent new earrings, rings and bracelets. And there are those who come to do the jeweler by chance. But he or she has success. It is the story of Annelise Michelson, the daughter of a French businessman and an opera singer from South Africa.



Raised in Paris, he has been directed toward the world of fashion: he worked for Hermès, Vanessa Bruno, Paul & Joe. He designed clothes and bags. Then, one day, they asked her to try to design a bijou. Since then he has never looked back and, after a few years won Le Bon Marché in Paris, as well as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. It is not fine jewelry. It is a good jewelry, especially with ideas and a great portability. It’s modern design without being extravagant. The training of Annelise in the fashion world pushes her to create a ready-to-wear jewelry of good quality and wearable forever. And an intelligent pricing policy: the jewels are available in bronze, silver, gold plated. Same model, different cost. “I’d like to put all my pieces,” he says. “I do not just do something only thinking about the market, I would feel as if lying to them myself.” And doing so will satisfy even the others. Margherita Donato















