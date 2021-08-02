









Jewelry, design, Egypt. After all, the first big-style designers lived in the time of the pharaohs. Now, however, there is Zarig Baghdadlian. She is a second generation designer and jeweler, gemologist who has founded a brand with her own name: Zarig. Her jewelry does not have the classic Middle Eastern style, all curls and embroidery. Also because the designer has an international background, since she studied art history in London. From the family engaged in the jewelry and diamond trade, however, she have absorbed the naturalness in the use of gold and stones.



The Zarig brand was born in 2019, with the idea of ​​offering jewels to be worn every day, but of high quality. The jewelry is made only with good graded diamonds, colored gemstones and 18k gold. The style is modern, with some allusion to the ancient history of his country: for example, in the medallion engraved with the eye of Horus, a symbol of protection, prosperity, royal power and good health at the time of the pyramids.Aware of the not yet adequate role for the female world, Zarig has decided to allocate part of the proceeds of her Maison to organizations that fight to help artists and artisans and offer them the opportunity to assert themselves in their professions.