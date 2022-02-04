









For some time 3D printing has convinced some jewelry designers: this is the case of Maison 203, a Venetian brand of accessories (it also in a boutique in Venice), including bijoux. The headquarters are instead located in the Prosecco di Valdobbiadene hills (Treviso). The Maison 203 brand was born in 2011 from the meeting between Orlando Fernandez Flores, Venezuelan origins and a design experience behind him, and Lucia De Conti, a cosmopolitan graphic designer and great fashion lover. If 3D printing does not (for now) involve the use of precious materials, it compensates with the ingenuity of the design: in this case, a simple yet unexpected mechanism reveals a hidden intelligence, which combines geometry and movement.



The proposed bijoux often have voluminous and decorative shapes, but with a minimal style. Thanks to the realization through 3D printing, they are extremely light and flexible, described as able to interact harmoniously with the body. Even if the bijoux are made with 3D printing, the workmanship remains artisanal: it includes the manual sandblasting of each piece, subsequently colored and painted by hand, and then finished and assembled, always by hand.