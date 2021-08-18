









Derek Katzenbach, gem-cutting virtuoso and tourmaline jewelry specialist, has twice won the Spectrum and Cutting Edge Award ♦

You maybe don’t know it, but there is also the Spectrum and Cutting Edge Award. It is an award that is held in New York and is assigned to the virtuous designers. In 2016 the winner for the category Color was awarded to a young craftsman in the processing of stones and jewels. And in 2017 he won first place in the Objects of Art category of the Spectrum Awards for his Kaleidoscope of precious stones Colors of Maine.



He does not live in Los Angeles or in one of those big American cities where luxury jewelers are frequent almost like Starbucks coffee. Derek Katzenbach, however, lives and works in a small Maine town, near the border with Canada. But does not intend to change: he started the journey in the jewelry industry in 20 years, he says of himself. A local blacksmith taught him the rudiments of jewelery. He then worked for a jeweler in his city, Farmington, before specializing himself in gemology. Derek, however, has an advantage: Maine is famous for its mines, including also extracts the tourmaline, especially the two-tone. During the long winters of Maine, the designer has also learned to introduce particularly elaborate cuts, with shapes that often follow the irregularities of the stone. In the ring awarded in the contest, a two-color tourmaline are flanked tsavorite, garnet, and diamond.













