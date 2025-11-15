Demeglio presents stretch tennis bracelets in gold, diamonds, sapphires, tsavorites, and rubies.

A volley for Demeglio, the historic Turin jewelry brand recently acquired by the private equity fund Equita Smart Capital–Eltif. A sign of the new management is the collaboration with the ATP, the global governing body of men’s professional tennis, announced at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. For the occasion, the Maison presented the new Demeglio Extensible ATP collection, which uses the classic tennis bracelet. Demeglio jewelry is known for its stretchability: the new collection uses this technology, offering flexibility in seven different versions.



Demeglio’s system is patented: the elastic structure eliminates the traditional bracelet closure, increasing comfort and practicality. The collaboration with the ATP represents a significant milestone. The collection also adheres to sustainability principles through the use of fully traceable materials and certified production processes, for an increasingly conscious and responsible luxury. The bracelets feature white and black diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and tsavorites on white or rose gold.



Being an Official Licensee of the ATP represents an important recognition for us and an opportunity to bring Italian goldsmith excellence to a unique sporting context. We wanted to create something completely new. Our patent introduces an innovative solution that ensures maximum safety of the jewelry even during movement. In each Demeglio Extensible ATP bracelet, the gems stand out on the link for their contrast and chromatic intensity, designed to evoke the dynamics of a match. Two halves facing each other, point after point, in a constant balance between tension and harmony. We have always considered luxury as a balance: technology helps us achieve precision and quality, enhancing every detail of the jewelry.

Alberto Ansaldi and Luca Stefanini, CEOs of Demeglio



