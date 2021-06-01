COLLANE, news — June 1, 2021 at 4:20 am

De Beers diamonds for Cruella’s rival




Cruella, the One Hundred and One Dalmatians character who returns to the screen, is animated by a spirit of revenge towards the evil Baroness von Hellman. She is very bad, but certainly very elegant, as she wears high jewelry De Beers. The company synonymous with diamonds, in fact, supplied the jewels worn by Emma Thompson, the object of Cruella’s revenge. She was also a choice of Jenny Beavan, the costume designer on the Disney-produced film. The jewels, in the sense of the film’s manufacturer, serve to emphasize the character of the baroness, who wears them during a party in her country villa.

Emma Thompson nei panni della baronessa von Hellman con i gioielli De Beers
Emma Thompson nei panni della baronessa von Hellman con i gioielli De Beers

For example, the three-strand earrings from De Beers’ Arpeggia series are, of course, made with lots of diamonds. Or the high jewelery Assana diamond necklace, by De Beers, is in 18 carat white gold with 37.47 carats of diamonds. In short, great jewels, even if it seems a bit surprising that jewels are combined with such a negative character.

Collana Arpeggia a cinque fili, in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti
Collana Arpeggia a cinque fili, in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti

Orecchini a tre fili Arpeggia in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti
Orecchini a tre fili Arpeggia in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *