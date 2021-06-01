









Cruella, the One Hundred and One Dalmatians character who returns to the screen, is animated by a spirit of revenge towards the evil Baroness von Hellman. She is very bad, but certainly very elegant, as she wears high jewelry De Beers. The company synonymous with diamonds, in fact, supplied the jewels worn by Emma Thompson, the object of Cruella’s revenge. She was also a choice of Jenny Beavan, the costume designer on the Disney-produced film. The jewels, in the sense of the film’s manufacturer, serve to emphasize the character of the baroness, who wears them during a party in her country villa.



For example, the three-strand earrings from De Beers’ Arpeggia series are, of course, made with lots of diamonds. Or the high jewelery Assana diamond necklace, by De Beers, is in 18 carat white gold with 37.47 carats of diamonds. In short, great jewels, even if it seems a bit surprising that jewels are combined with such a negative character.