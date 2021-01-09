David Webb’s zodiac











New collection dedicated to the zodiac signed David Webb. Given the trend of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, it is not surprising that the horoscope still has a good number of fans, despite the fact that no astrologer has foreseen the arrival of the covid. But, in spite of rationality, the zodiac is also a game that amuses many and, in any case, exhibiting a sign that describes the period of the year in which the birthday is expected, does not hurt anyone.



The 12 pendants inspired by David Webb’s astrology are worked on both sides. They are made of hammered 18k gold, and are considered unisex. The signs of the zodiac are available in two versions with or without diamond pavé. Prices range from 4,900 for pendants in 18-karat gold only to 7,800 for those with diamond markings. Among other things, the collection is based on sixties designs of the American Maison loved by Jackie Kennedy and known for the carved and enamelled animal bracelets, the large gold necklaces, the colored sautoirs, the Maltese cross brooches, the use of pearls, diamonds and rock crystal.

















