The American Maison David Webb has been sold to the Middle West Partners group by Mark Emanuel, who acquired the company in 2010 together with his then partner Robert Sadian. David Webb is one of the most famous brands in jewelry. It was donated by David Webb in 1948. After the founder’s death in 1975, the company was managed by his partner Nina Silberstein and her family, and then sold to Emanuel and Sadian. The brand is best known for its animal-inspired jewelry, its fine gold workmanship and the use of colored gemstones. Middle West Partners, founded in 2022, is an investment firm focused on retail, sports and entertainment. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

The David Webb brand also opened a flagship store in New York in 2011 and returned the brand to its original home in Beverly Hills, California. In 2017, it debuted its Couture line, introducing entry-level styles in an effort to appeal to more retailers. Following the acquisition, Emanuel will continue to hold a minority stake and play an active role in the company, according to the announcement.