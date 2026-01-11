Gemelli ispirati al baseball in oro e diamanti
Classic or fun cufflinks, in gold and diamonds in Antwerp.

Cufflinks are pieces that last through the years, as long as you wear appropriate shirts without buttons at the end of the sleeves. Cufflinks are considered men’s jewelry, although they are sometimes worn by women as well, on loose-fitting shirts, perhaps borrowed from their partner. A cufflink specialist is located in Antwerp, Belgium: David Gotlib creates cufflinks in 18-karat gold, ranging from sporty motifs, such as footballs and baseball gloves, to classic designs.

Gemelli a forma di coccinella, in oro rosa con 190 diamanti e 140 rubini
Ladybug cufflinks in rose gold with 190 diamonds and 140 rubies

Each piece is crafted from recycled 18-karat gold and natural diamonds, with meticulous attention to detail. At the heart of the brand is the mission to design cufflinks that celebrate significant moments, spark conversations, and become heirlooms—pieces destined to tell stories for generations.
The brand was founded in 2016 by third-generation diamond cutter David Gotlib, and was inspired by a deeply personal moment: a pair of cufflinks given to him by his grandmother for her son’s Bar Mitzvah.
Gemelli Gold Flow in oro e 56 diamanti
Gold Flow cufflinks in gold with 56 diamonds

Gemelli in oro bianco, diamanti e pietra luna grigia
White gold cufflinks with diamonds and a gray moonstone

