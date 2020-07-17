Daring Sarkisyan











The irresistible career in the jewelry store of Arman Sarkisyan ♦

If you have a few thousand dollars (or euro, does the same) and you want break free of desire to wear an exclusive jewel, you can consider the production of Arman Sarkisyan. It is one of the most popular designers of the moment, and perhaps not by chance: his creativity is the result of the Armenian blood flowing in his veins. Apparently, he tells that even his father, a jeweler with 53 years of profession, he looked at him with surprise when Arman has taken the first steps in the jewelry. His father taught him the secrets of the trade, and Arman did the rest. With some aspect to emphasize: for example, Arman uses gold to 22 carats, particularly softer than normally used in jewelry.



He loves to work also with oxidized silver, unconventional precious gemstone, daring combinations, innovative compositions. His unique pieces are rare and disputed by his fans. The history of the brand that bears his name began in 2004, and has since racked up an impressive number of prizes reserved for designers. He lives and works in Los Angeles and, as he specifies, “in a house full of artists and thinkers.” Giulia Netrese















