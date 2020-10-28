Daou, scent of London (and Italy)











The creations by Daou Jewelery, design in London with a long history behind ♦ ︎

Who said that in London there is always gray sky? Daou Jewellery can deny this commonplace, particularly the collections offered by designer Dalia Daou. She is the third generation of a family originally from Lebanon, when the country was the Switzerland of the Middle East. They are moved to the British capital in the Seventies. The Daou jewelry have been worn by Queen Elizabeth, by Brigitte Bardot and Grace Kelly and even Pope Paul VI has received as a gift by the then Lebanese President Charles Helou a necklace (with cross) signed by the jeweler.



A story born in the thirties, but that is stopped when Ag Daou, the founder’s son George, became creative director of Chaumet in Bond Street, London. A parenthesis that lasts until 2012, when the founder’s grandson, Dalia Daou, takes over the family business after his studies at London’s Hatton Garden, Holts Academy of Jewellery and at Central Saint Martins. Of course, the style is appropriate to the times. But of Lebanese origin are the colors, the appeal of precious stones, the creativity in the composition, as in Sunset and Sunrise collection. But there is another interesting aspect: the jewels are now mostly made in Italy… Giulia Netrese















