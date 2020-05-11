Daniela Vettori, the golden age from Rome to Vicenza











Between gold and silver, Daniela Vettori describes herself as follows: «Born in Rome in a family of creatives; mother painter, father photographer and interior designer. Since childhood she reveals an early and independent artistic talent, which she deepens at the artistic high school in via Ripetta. Her first true passions, drawing, painting and sculpture, then found full expression in the world of jewelry. In the 70s she developed his stylistic and artisan research in Vicenza – a city of gold since 1300. She reworks ancient goldsmith traditions, to the point of extracting highly personal techniques which become her hallmark. She creates her jewels in yellow gold and silver entirely by hand, with her favorite techniques: lost wax casting, fire and hammer that transform metal ».



Rome plus Vicenza, where Daniela Vettori works today and where her boutique is located. But the result is jewels inspired by the ancient Eternal City: bracelets and chockers in hand-beaten gold and diamonds, made with artisanal technique. Like the collection that is called, in fact, Ancient Rome. Gold is 18 carat and top quality diamonds. Or hammered silver jewels with a style that is directly inspired by that of the craftsmen of antiquity. G.N.





















