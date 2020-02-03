Daniel Wellington’s communication to Aff











Above all watches, but also rings and bracelets: they are the specialty of Daniel Wellington, a brand that will now be managed in Italy in terms of communication by Aff, the company chosen for the press office and media strategy activities. Daniel Wellington was founded by Swedish Filip Tysander and adopted the name of a flawless British traveler met by chance. A man who had a particular fondness for his vintage watches with old Nato straps (in nylon) marked by time.



The style of the brand is therefore minimalist and at the same time refined. What is defined as accessible luxury, which will now be the focus of attention of Alessia Fattori Franchini, founder of the Milanese company of pr Aff.

















