Daniel Wellington expands the collections











Daniel Wellington, a brand born in Stockholm on the initiative of the founder-traveler Filip Tysander, renews the line of jewelry that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings with three different inspirations: Elan, Emalie and Aspiration. The jewels are always offered at an affordable price (from 35 to 69 euros) and made of stainless steel with rose gold plating.



The Elan collection was initially inspired by Daniel Wellington’s most popular accessories, the bracelet and ring with the logo, characterized by the brand’s most classic and minimal style. The collection has been expanded with a pair of earrings, a bracelet, three different rings and a necklace, available in rose gold or silver.



The Emalie collection is a continuation and presents enameled accessories already existing in the brand’s portfolio. Now a necklace and a pair of earrings with a rose gold finish are added, completing the selection of enamel accessories.



The Aspiration collection is the most diverse of the three: it is inspired by the spherical shape and art deco. It is composed of the pair earrings and necklace in the variants of white and black. The main material is ceramic with a central part in stainless steel plated in rose gold, engraved with the Daniel Wellington logo.



The new jewelry collections are launched in parallel with the Be the one to go for it campaign: a campaign aimed at inspiring young women in the search for their own fulfillment and their aspirations.















