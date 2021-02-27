Damiani’s mimosa blooms again



Mimosa blooms again. And it is not only that of the flower symbol for Women’s Day, which is celebrated on 8 March. Instead (but the coincidence about calendar is no coincidence) it is the Mimosa by Damiani collection. Launched a couple of years ago, it now the collection adds new variations on the theme. The new jewels use yellow gold with white, fancy and brown diamonds, pink gold with white diamonds or white gold with white diamonds. But the design remains the same: that of apparent chaos. This is the name given by Damiani to the apparently casual arrangement of prongs mounted on brilliant-cut diamonds. In short, a bit like mimosa flowers.



The jewels of the collection, in fact, resemble small bouquets of diamonds. Needless to say, it is actually a chaos full of order. The design with up and down stones, empty and full, with the addition of diamonds of different sizes, manages to make an irregular and regular volume at the same time. In addition, an internal flexible core allows the jewels to be anatomically enveloping in order to adapt to the body.











