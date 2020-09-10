Damiani shines in Korea











While in Europe and the USA the covid continues to slow down consumption in the luxury sector, in Asia things are better: it is not surprising, therefore, the opening of the renewed boutique Damiani in the Lotte department store in Busan, a large port city in South Korea. which represents the local reference point for luxury shopping.



The interiors, welcoming and refined, are characterized by sophisticated furnishing components and precious details: the burnished metal harmoniously matches the leather, the soft velvets finish the seats in the Vip Room while the warm tones of beige, the refined ones of the dove gray and the enveloping in brown warm up the atmosphere of the boutiques. Inside the space, Koreans can find the icons and best sellers of the Maison, among which Margherita, D.Side (which this year celebrates its twentieth anniversary) and Belle Epoque, but also the creations of high jewelery: from Emotions in Mimosa, without forgetting Eden, Animalia or Orange Blossoms. The Damiani brand is known to Korean consumers, especially after the actress Cho Yeo-Jeong chose the Masterpiece necklace from the Mimosa collection and the Mimosa and Notte di San Lorenzo rings at the awarding of the Oscar for the Korean film Parasite.

















