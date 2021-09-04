









Many stars paraded on the red carpet of the 2021 Venice Film Festival. And, of course, lots of jewels too. The Damiani group was among the houses that enrolled more actresses and actors as witnesses of the jewelery production. Many, in fact, the apparitions of jewels of the Piedmontese brand. The actress and model Roberta Giarrusso wore the new Mimosa Cameo set, consisting of earrings and a ring with white diamonds. The actress Elisabetta Pellini, on the other hand, chose the bracelet from the Margherita collection with pearls and white diamonds.



Also on the occasion of the Venetian event, Manuela Servillo, on the red carpet in Venice with her husband, the actor Toni Servillo, chose to wear the Damiani earrings from the Sorgente collection in rose gold, garnet and diamonds. There is also space for men’s jewelery with the actor Marlon Joubert, who presented himself with the necklace from the Emozioni collection, earrings and cufflinks from the Belle Epoque collection. Signed by Salvini (another brand of the Damiani group), the jewels of Madalina Doroftei, international model and miss beauty, with Heart necklace, ring and Magic earrings.