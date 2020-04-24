Damiani D.Side rings (and images of the young Brad Pitt)











After having renewed pendants and bracelets, Damiani has completed the new edition of the D. Side collection with some rings. Jewelry enthusiasts probably remember that the D. Side collection was born in 2001, with the collaboration of Brad Pitt and the Valencian masters goldsmiths of Damiani. A relationship that had already started the previous year, when the American actor (it was 2000) also appeared in Damiani’s commercial footage that you can see on this page.

After 20 years, therefore, Damiani has renewed the D. Side collection with the use of the intense colors of the hard stones, now also for the rings. The lateral setting of the gems links the two circles and suggests the name of the collection. A pair of concentric rings, joined by brilliant cut diamonds, in Brad’s intentions, becomes a symbol of two parts united in one. In short, a couple. On the base in gold and diamonds are set mother of pearl, malachite, lapis lazuli or onyx. Necklaces, earrings and bracelets are made in the same style.





















