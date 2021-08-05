









There are many jewelers who, like Dale Hernsdorf, studied painting (and in this case, also photography) before turning to earrings, rings and necklaces. A sign that sensitivity to the visual arts is a spice that gives something extra when it comes to designing a jewel. And, indeed, Dale Hernsdorf also has a job as an illustrator and graphic designer in her curriculum. Of course, before moving on to the side of the jewelry makers. The jewels of the brand that bears her name, in Santa Barbara, near Los Angeles, are all handmade.



The designer has chosen to work almost always with 22 carat yellow gold, therefore very yellow, as was used in the past. In addition, she prefers large colored stones, such as tourmaline and rubellite, to create large rings, ruff necklaces or dangle earrings, but also pendants. But in Dale Hernsdorf’s activity it is also right to remember her commitment as a teacher, after UCLA, she now dedicates time as a volunteer at the non-profit organization A Place Called Home.