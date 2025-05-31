American actress Dakota Johnson is the face, as global ambassador, of Maison Roberto Coin for a new campaign that focuses on the jewels of the Italian brand. The partnership inaugurates a new chapter for Roberto Coin, which highlights the evolution of the brand through the atmosphere that characterizes its collections. The famous actress, with a career spanning over twenty years, embodies Roberto Coin’s philosophy: transforming life’s moments into expressions of beauty, passion and determination. Starting in June 2025 and until May 2027, Johnson will be the protagonist of a new global campaign, photographed by Craig McDean. The images are set in Venice, which communicates the fusion between classic Italian beauty and contemporary elegance that defines Roberto Coin.



Venice is the inspiration for the campaign, but also for numerous collections. Roberto Coin, founder of the brand, has a personal connection with the Italian city: he was born in Venice and the architecture of Venice has long influenced his creations, for example Venetian Princess. The campaign, which includes video and photography, features Dakota wearing pieces from the brand’s most iconic collections, such as Love in Verona, Domino, Princess Flower and Venetian Medallions.

I have always believed that jewelry tells a story: who you are, where you’ve been and what you love. Roberto Coin jewelry is full of depth and meaning, and I am honored to help bring that spirit to life through this collaboration. There is romance, strength and bold femininity in every piece.

Dakota Johnson



In addition to the campaign, Johnson will be making appearances around the world and participating in creative initiatives, helping to share the Roberto Coin story with a new generation.