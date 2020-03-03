John Dyer’s exclusive cut gems











Look at the citrine cut in the shape of a star by master gemologist John Dyer: it is one of the gems with an exceptional shape proposed by the Michigan expert. Its cuts called with names like StarBrite, Super Trillion or ZigZag have revolutionized the traditionalist market of precious and semi-precious stones.



Years ago Dyer received the first prize in the German agreement dedicated to Jewels and precious stones. The judges unanimously gave top marks to a 88.17-carat orange-red citrine stone, which measures 52.6 millimeters in length and 20 mm in width. The theme of the contest was entitled Light My Fire, and Dyer hit the ground.

The American master carver has won nearly 50 awards since 2002: he is considered one of the leading experts and an innovator. The original award-winning gemstone, for example, weighed 335.50 carats, while the final product represents about a quarter of that weight. The cutting process took four days. Dyer is able to enhance the characteristics of a gem with a particularly refined cut, which takes advantage of the brightness produced by the reflections. Examples are some of the stones, which you see on this page, where you can admire the meticulous work of faceting. Among other things, Dyer has also made a video that teaches how to distinguish a well cut stone from a bad quality one. Federico Graglia

















