Isambrosiana offers the sale of colored precious stones and custom jewelry.

Buy a stone online and simultaneously use it to create a custom piece of jewelry: this is what Isambrosiana, the brand owned by Isabella Cantù Rajnoldi, offers. Passionate about gems since childhood and now a gemologist (and a football fan), this enterprising young Milanese woman has, in just a few years, created a small business that combines the sale of gems at auction, through social media, or directly from her website, with her work as a jewelry designer, always using colored stones.



A story that began during the lockdown and has continued successfully. The jewelry is traditional, especially rings, but the option to create a personalized design with the buyer leaves room for imagination. The prices of the gems and jewelry are in line with market prices, but with the advantage of being able to start from the choice of stone to create the ring that best suits your taste. Jewelry is often purchased directly by women, but there are also men who want to give it as a gift.

