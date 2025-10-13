Orecchini Grand Cosmos con zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Orecchini Grand Cosmos con zaffiri rosa e diamanti

Custom Gems with Isambrosiana

Isambrosiana offers the sale of colored precious stones and custom jewelry.

Buy a stone online and simultaneously use it to create a custom piece of jewelry: this is what Isambrosiana, the brand owned by Isabella Cantù Rajnoldi, offers. Passionate about gems since childhood and now a gemologist (and a football fan), this enterprising young Milanese woman has, in just a few years, created a small business that combines the sale of gems at auction, through social media, or directly from her website, with her work as a jewelry designer, always using colored stones.

Tormalina rosa taglio princess da 4.93 carati
4.93-carat princess-cut pink tourmaline

A story that began during the lockdown and has continued successfully. The jewelry is traditional, especially rings, but the option to create a personalized design with the buyer leaves room for imagination. The prices of the gems and jewelry are in line with market prices, but with the advantage of being able to start from the choice of stone to create the ring that best suits your taste. Jewelry is often purchased directly by women, but there are also men who want to give it as a gift.
Collana Iris con granato del Mali, zaffiri fancy e diamante
Iris necklace with Mali garnet, fancy sapphires, and diamond

Isabella Cantù Rajnoldi
Isabella Cantù Rajnoldi

