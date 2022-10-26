









A few days from GemGenève (3-6 November), the event dedicated to gems, vintage jewels and new designers organized at the Palaexpo of the Swiss city specifies the calendar of surrounding events, which are now an integral part of the appointment. During the five days of the exhibition, the director of the exhibition Mathieu Dekeukelaire promoted a series of exhibitions and talks on the world of jewelry. The following is the list of proposals.



Organized to celebrate 40 years of the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation, the Fabulous Carl Fabergé exhibition features more than one hundred Fabergé objects on display, with four main objects, including three imperial eggs. Two will be revealed for the first time in public and included in the next catalog raisonné (due out next winter).Speakers: Bernard Ivaldi, Alexandra Blin Kourbatoff (respectively President and Vice-president of the Fondation Igor Carl Fabergé)The art of micromosaic through the centuries: with magnificent pieces loaned by some exhibitors, museums and private collectors of GemGenève. Birds, mythological themes, famous monuments typical of the late 18th or early 19th century and the Grand Tour, contemporary pieces and Roman mosaics from the Aventicum. It is an exhibition designed to present the lost art of micromosaic, linking Roman mosaics, Roman micromosaics and contemporary micromosaics.Lectures and round tables will be organized to discuss these arts.Speakers: Alice Minter (curator of the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection, at the V&A Museum – London), Sophie Bartschi (curator of the Avenches Museum and Sites).

The Gem Museum, Singapore: The museum aims to make gemology accessible and attractive to a wider audience. The Gem Museum will present an exhibition composed of precious stones and scientific awareness workshops, with demonstrations, observations, where you can discover all the wonders of gems.

Speaker: Kunming Tay



Head (Geneva University of Art and Design): exhibition of four bachelor’s degree projects by students of the Product, Jewelery and Accessories Design departmentCurrent speaker: Nina Genus

Asmebi (Association Romande des Métiers de la Bijouterie) – Etvj – Cfp Arts Genève – Cpne Pôle Arts Appliqués: students will be asked to work in turns on a piece of jewelry, using two workbenches (traditional technical production of a jewel, fabrication of the setting , lunettes, cutting, filing, etc.) + group work (drawings, wax sculptures)

Speakers: Richard Carbonnelle (Cfp Arts Genève), Emmanuelle Garcia (Asmebi), François Monnin (Etvj), Tony Marchese (Cpne Pôle Arts Appliqués).

Launch of the gouache contest between the three schools for May 2023 (Subject: Rien ne se perd, tout se transforme (Nothing is lost, everything is transformed), in which all participating students participate. Design workshop, presented by Elizabeth Fischer ( Head Genève).



Create: manage the Crea Eyes Instagram account by creating and editing digital content directly at the fair (photos, videos, interviews with prominent personalities). Crea Genève – Omnes Education offers three-year and master’s degrees in Marketing, Communication and Digital.Speaker: Donatella ZappieriGrand Theater of Geneva:In continuous collaboration with the Grand Théâtre de Genève to make GemGenève part of the cultural landscape of Geneva.Exhibition of exceptional costumes from the first opera of the 2022/2023 season – La Juive including a magnificent emperor cloak over ten meters long and other surprises. The work done in the workshops, the company experience, the endangered professions are on show.Discounts for GemGenève visitors and exhibitors on GTG tickets (Grand Théâtre de Genève)Free admission for GTG membersSpeaker: Sabryna Pierre (Head of Cultural Development, GTG)Partnership already approved for the workshop with HEAD and HEJ students for May 2023

Books: In collaboration with Librairie Bernard Letu

• The metaphysics of jewelery: Charline Coupeau (simplified thesis)

• The soul of the jewel Charline Coupeau, co-author

• Cartier, Rachael Taylor

• Tiffany, Rachael Taylor

• The new stone age, Carol Woolton

• Vogue The jewels, Carol Woolton



THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2022

11.30 – 12.30-Fabergé and his influence on his contemporaries, by Olivier Bachet

13.45 – 15.00 – Announcement of the subject for the Gouache 2023 Competition – ETVJ x CFP Arts Genève x CPNE Pôle Arts Appliqués, followed by the workshop La conceptualization d’un design (The conceptualization of a design), by Elizabeth Fischer (teacher at HEAD Geneva) .

15.30 – 16.30 – Exploration of the extraction of precious stones: Sri Lanka and Zambia, by Richa Goyal Sikri (journalist and narrator). An examination of the lessons learned by Richa during visits to mines, comparing an artisanal mining site (Sri-Lanka) with a large-scale one (Zambia).

13.30 – 14.30 – Book signing: Rachael Taylor, Cartier / Tiffany

FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022

11.30 – 12.30-History of Bulgari and creation of his style, by Amanda Triossi

13.45 – 14.45 – Splendida et Minuta: trendy Roman jewelery in micromosaic

A Grand Tour around the 18th and 19th century production, from Roman origins to the Napoleonic court and the archaeological revival, by Prof. Anna Maria Massinelli (former curator of the Gilbert Collection, author of the monograph on Giacomo Raffaelli and many other works) and Andrea Petochi;

15.00 – 16.15 – What makes design exceptional? A round table led by Katerina Perez (influencer), with David Roux-Fouillet (head of the product, jewelry and accessories design department, HEAD Genève), Olivier Bachet (expert) and Vivienne Becker (jewelery historian, author);

16.30 – 18.00 – Between science and business, what the names of the stones say about us (Between science and business, what the names of the stones say about us), round table organized by the Association Gemmologie & Francophonie on the challenges of naming precious stones and legal aspects, with Drew Battaglia (jewelry expert and gemmologist), Aurélien Delaunay (CIBJO Diamond Commission and Gemmological Commission, representative of France in ISO), Emmanuel Fritsch (teacher and researcher at the Institut des Matériaux Jean Roule, Nantes; Member of the International Mineralogical Association), Emmanuel Piat (gem merchant, vice president of the CIBJO Colored Stone Commission), Thomas Hainschwang (Antonio C. Bonanno Award for Excellence in Gemmology, Inventor of imaging and spectroscopy techniques DFI, Gemmologist), Enzo Liverino ( President of CIBJO Coral Commission), moderated by Boris Chauviré and Marie Chabrol (lecturer at the Institut de Bijouterie de Saumur, journalist and with sulente);

2.30 – 3.30 pm – Autograph: Carol Woolton, The New Stone Age / Vogue The Jewelery

Professional event | L’Enseignement en joaillerie: les entreprises formatrices (Jewelery teaching: companies providing training), round table / workshop by invitation only, with ASMEBI, CFP Arts Genève, OFPC and companies with the possibility of training students through apprenticeships;



SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2022

11.30 – 13.00 – Experience! Entre authentification et estimation (Expert evaluations / Between authentication and evaluation. Round table organized by the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation, with Alexandra Blin Kourbatoff, Bernard Ivaldi, Michel Kamidian, Marie-Cécile Cisamolo;

13.30 – 14.30 – The art de la micro-mosaïque, origins, inspirations and techniques, comparison with Alice Minter and Sophie Bärtschi (curator of the Site and Roman Museum of Avenches); Moderator: Gislain Aucremanne (jewel historian);

14.45 – 15.45 – Collecting antique jewelry, conversation with Helen Molesworth (senior curator of the Jewelery Gallery at the V&A Museum) and Vivienne Becker (author and historian of the jewel);

16.00 – 17.00 – From cracked paintings to micromosaics – The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection of micromosaics, by Alice Minter (curator of the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection, V&A Museum);

5.15pm – 6.15pm-Les Trésors de Toutankhamon et son héritage en joaillerie (Tutankhamun’s treasures and his legacy for jewels), by Gislain Aucremanne (jewel historian). On the influence of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb on the jewels of the 1920s on modern Egyptomania.

Book autographs:

14.30 – 15.30 – Charline Coupeau, The soul of the jewel / The metaphysics of the jewel

1.30 – 16.30 – Caroline Charron, Fabergé, from the Tsar’s Court to exile

SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2022

13.30 – 14.30 – Jewels of all times: a way to spread joy and wonder, moderated by the millennial influencer and journalist Laura Inghirami (Donna Jewel), with David Brough [journalist], and Marianne Fisher (dealership, Paul Fisher Inc.)

14.45 – 15.45 – Young people and jewelery: training courses to respond to the challenges of the sector and the needs of businesses, round table moderated by Donatella Zappieri (jewelery business consultant), with the participation of Emmanuelle Garcia-Gavillet (ASMEBI), Elisabeth Fischer (HEAD), Catherine de Vincenti (journalist) and Allen Adler (Adler Joaillerie)

GemGèneve

place | Dates | Opening time

Palexpo Hall 6 – Entrance in the same place as last year, just in front of the walkway (next to Hall 5) Route François-Peyrot 301218 – Le Grand-Saconnex GE

Just 10 minutes walk from Geneva airport

● Dates: November 3-6, 2022

● Opening hours: 10:00 – 18:30

● Price: CHF 50.-, valid for the entire duration of the show; free for students upon presentation of the student card



