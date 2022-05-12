









The discreet charm of the visible range of colors, that is, that of the rainbow, is transversal. Sooner or later everyone looks up to admire the arch in the sky colored by shades ranging from yellow to blue. An attraction that jewelers certainly do not shy away from, who in turn offer their own version of the rainbow suitable for wearing. One of these is the new Rainbow line by Crieri, a company from Valenza that offers an unprecedented tennis set. It should be added that the Piedmontese Maision is a specialist in tennis-type jewelry, even if it later expanded its offer to traditional jewelry as well.



The Rainbow line, in this case, is made with the use of multicolored sapphires set and placed next to each other and set around a circle with a rose gold setting. At the moment there are three jewels offered in the colors of the iris: an eternity-type ring, a necklace and a tennis bracelet.