Couture Design Awards Winners

Here are the winners of the Couture Design Awards, an event that is eagerly awaited in Las Vegas every year by attendees of the jewelry fair. The 2025 winners are a mix of tradition and modernity, with very different styles and jewelry. As always, the awards were assigned according to the categories.

Best in Platinum

R Kheni is the brand in first place in the category with a platinum and diamond bracelet. PlatAfrica came in second and the Italian brand Roberto Demeglio came in third.



Best in Below $10,000 Retail

The Wise Owl pendant by Three Stories won the category below $10,000, By Pariah came in second and White Space came in third.



Best in Bridal

Mason and Books won the Best in Bridal award, while a ring by Sevan Bicakci came in second and a ring by Rosario Navia came in third.



Best in Colored Gemstones Below $40,000

Colored gemstones under $40,000 with brand development agency For Future Reference in pole position: it won two awards, with designer Lauren Harwell Godfrey, of Harwell Godfrey with the Granny Squares Eleanor bracelet. In second place were Lisa Nik’s earrings and Fullord in third.



Best in Colored Gemstones Above $40,000

Vanessa Fernandez won for the category and is another designer from For Future Reference, with a necklace of over 32 carats of chrysoberyl. Second was Gyan Jaipur and third was Sophia D



Best in Pearls

It was won by Francesca Villa, who last year won the Best in Debuting award, with her Eyes on You. In second place was another Italian designer, Mattia Cielo, while in third place was Shihara.



Best in Diamonds Below $40,000

Dutch designer Bibi van der Velden won with an alligator earring. AMPM came in second, followed by Recarlo in third.



Best in Diamonds Above $40,000

Italian maison Busatti 1947 won, ahead of Walters Faith and Mariani, second and third in the category.



Best in Gold

First place in the Lunar Rain category went to the 18-karat gold Moon Cat Locket pendant, inspired by the ancient Egyptian goddess Bastet. Second place went to Alice Herald, and third place to Castro Smith.



Best in Innovative

Yutai, a brand represented by Muse, won with a gemstone necklace, while Moritz Glik’s House of Glik took second place, and Bijules came in third.



Best in Haute Couture

Another Italian brand, Chantecler, a Maison based on the island of Capri, took the win. Second place went to Kavant & Sharart, while third place went to Moksh, pearl specialists.



Best in Debuting

The debuting brand was Zahn-Z by Hiba Husayni, while Circa 1700 and By Pariah took second and third place.



Editor’s Choice

A gold necklace by Robinson Pelham took home the award.



People’s Choice

Sevan Bicacki’s wedding ring won the award.

