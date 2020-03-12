Coronavirus, the strategy of Gismondi 1754











The coronavirus, which has also affected the jewelry companies, explains Gismondi 1754, can be defeated with just one vaccine: diversify the sales locations. The Genoese jewelery company, for example, after the DJWE-Doha Jewelery Watches exhibition, the most important exhibition dedicated to the world of jewelery and watchmaking which was held in Doha at the end of February 2020. At the end of the exhibition, dedicated mainly to retail customers (orders for 200.00 euros), Gismondi 1754 has formalized the agreement with the Alfardan Group for the opening of a Gismondi 1754 corner at the Alfardan department store in Doha, which will allow the Genoese brand to land continuously in the Qatari market.

I want to reassure our customers, our investors and shareholders that we are facing the moment with awareness and the right responsiveness, so as not to be sensitive to the effects of the Coronavirus emergency and we are already working to put in place alternative strategies that allow to optimize and realize the opportunities that the market is offering us. The agreement with Alfardan gives us a strong impetus in a strategic country, as we will strengthen the channel with the United States. Being present in different countries in the world allows us to be able to move with elasticity and be reactive in receiving market signals, comforted by the appreciation of customers and dealers who increase the demand for our jewels at the level of individual regions.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754



Gismondi 1754, which is a publicly traded company, is also keen to reassure its investors and stakeholders that it has already planned a contingency plan to support turnover for 2020, being able to estimate today a foreseeable decrease in the revenues of the Portofino seasonal shop and that of Milan which, despite being closed from 25 February in compliance with the decrees issued by the Government, in the first two months of 2020 recorded an increase in sales of + 226% (44,010 euros), compared to the same period of the previous year.

The plan provides for the hijacking of part of the stock of stores in Italy in the US market, intensifying the American sales network (air blocking permitting). At the same time, although the Company had established in its business plan to make online sales operational since 2021, given the current situation, the management team decided to immediately accelerate the plan for putting the collections online, starting the negotiation for the sale of products on international digital platforms in order to make the e-commerce service operational already by spring 2020.

Finally, the data from the Saint Moritz store were very good and, although closing a week in advance, between January and 10 March 2020 recorded + 34% (equal to sales for 90,546 euros), compared to the same period last year.

