Coronavirus, Recarlo’s donation to two hospitals

Coronavirus has affected people and the economy. And many companies have decided to give a concrete sign of solidarity. In Italy, Recarlo, specialized in diamond jewelry, has thus decided to support a significant donation shared between the Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan and the Civil Hospital Ss. Antonio e Biagio and Cesare Arrigo in Alessandria, with the aim of creating new intensive care units, beds with pulmonary ventilator, monitor and everything necessary to assist those who need it most.



The choice to support the Sacco Hospital responds to the desire to make a contribution to Milan which is facing a real emergency bed. But we want to be present in a concrete way also at a more local level, in our district, with a donation to the Hospital of Alessandria, which is a fundamental point of reference for the whole province and which, thanks to the support of companies in the area, can increase its strength and give an ever greater response to the infected population. We hope that this gesture can also be an example for other companies in our sector. We are confident that by staying united we will be able to face this emergency, overcoming it and coming out better than before, ready to start again with the Made in Italy that distinguishes our country.

Carlo Re, founder and president of Recarlo