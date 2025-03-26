Together with the Salone del Mobile and the Fuorisalone, the Milan Art Week is back: the Galleria Rossini is hosting the exhibition of the finalists of the fourth edition of the Gioiello Contemporaneo Contest again this year (Saturday 5 April, 5:00 pm). The exhibition features over 70 contemporary jewels, works by Italian and international artists, designers and goldsmiths. The exhibition is curated by Marina Chiocchetta and Sonia Patrizia Catena, and aims to explore jewelry as a visual and narrative language, no longer just an ornament, between roots and experimentation.



For the jewels on display, historical techniques such as lost wax and metal casting were used, but also natural waste, elastic resins and 3D printing. The authors on display are Angela Gentile, Anna Pinzari, Chantal Corso, Elena Bassetti Jewels, Elledi Gioielli di Laura Di Leo, Elli Atelier Gioielleria Contemporanea, Ely Milano Jewelry, Fumé Gioielli, Gaia Descovich Jewelry, Kleo Glens, Magda Ferrari – MGioielli, Mariantonietta Caputo, Marion Sterner, Orafi Moramarco, Oro di Sciacca, Patrizia Giachero Jewelry, Roberta Consalvo Sances, Roscat Creations, RQ Cactus, Simone Cipolla, Tetide, Wayfordesign – Davide Golzio.



In addition, the sculptural works of the artist Enrica Pedretti Sculture will be exhibited in relation to the over 70 contemporary jewels selected. Galleria Rossini will host Lon Phanna (1988, Cambodia), a highly skilled master silversmith who grew up in an orphanage and was welcomed into the Bottega dell’Arte, a school of Social Design, managed by the non-profit organization Il Nodo Cooperazione Internazionale, for young people from extremely disadvantaged situations. The finalists of the Gioiello Contemporaneo Contest were selected by two juries, one internal to Galleria Rossini and one external, composed of curators, art experts, teachers and designers.

The exhibition will be visible until May 5, from Tuesday to Saturday 10.00 – 19.00.

Dates: April 5 – May 5, 2025

Times: Tuesday – Saturday 10 – 19

Place: Galleria Rossini, Viale Monte Nero 58, Milan

