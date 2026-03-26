At the Rossini Gallery, jewelry by artists and designers is featured as part of Milan Art Week.

Along with the week dedicated to design, the Gioiello Contemporaneo Contest returns to the Rossini Gallery. The exhibition of the finalists of the fifth edition of the event opens on Saturday, April 18th. It brings together a selection of over 80 designer jewelry pieces, created by Italian and international artists, designers, and goldsmiths. The exhibition, curated by Marina Chiocchetta and Sonia Patrizia Catena, aims to combine an art-historical interpretation with a critical investigation of contemporary jewelry practices.



The exhibition features works by artist Claudio Onorato. The Gioiello Contemporaneo Contest finalists were selected by two juries—one internal to the Rossini Gallery and one external—composed of curators, journalists, art experts, educators, and designers. The selection process emphasized artistic research, innovation, and the ability to reinterpret jewelry as an expressive medium. The winners will be announced during the exhibition opening on Saturday, April 18th. The exhibition, which will open to the public during Milan Art Week, will also be on view during the Fuorisalone and until April 30th, Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Featured creators

Alessandro Orlandi Orafo – Ao Orafo, Alessia Prati, Anna Pinzari, Aramusae Jewels by Carla Mazzeschi, A’s Way Gioielli by Annalisa Valentini, Aurona Ores Jewels, Charlotte Champagne, Citrus Monkey, Cravattology by Simona Brancati, Daria Lutskevich, Diletta by Diletta Forgnone, Elena Bassetti Jewels, Elli Atelier, Flicker, Gulera Studio, Luisa Negro Jewels, Lulidi’ by Dijana Pavlović, Marion Sterner, Mitami, Odile Yu, Orafi Moramarco, Patrizia Giachero, Roberta Giosi Lab, Simone Cipolla, Sofiam.Jewels, Tribal Beat, Urban Slivers Design, Ventodiscirocco Sign.

