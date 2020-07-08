Contemplation, Boucheron’s high space jewelry

Household chores, children, work, commitments … in everyday life there is nothing time for contemplation: a space dedicated to admiring a material or immaterial object or subject. For this reason, the idea of Claire Choisne, number one of Boucheron‘s creativity to dedicate an entire line of high jewelery to contemplation, is unusual: 67 pieces that aspire to an ethereal, absolute world. Almost stellar.
And it is no coincidence that one of the prominent jewels of the Contemplation collection is a special necklace that uses an equally special material: the aerogel. Don’t you know him? Nothing strange: it is the material with the lowest density in the world, 99.8% of air and 0.2% of silica. And it is used by NASA to capture stardust. The result is the Goutte de Ciel necklace, in white gold with rock crystal and diamonds, set with a drop of rock crystal and aerogel.
The pieces of great aesthetic impact are many. For example a Fenêtre sur Ciel necklace, which represents the sky dotted with clouds made by airbrushing lacquer next to mother of pearl tiles, with a 35 carat tanzanite cabochon. Also in this case, therefore, high jewelery made with the use of modern technology.
But the whole collection is exceptional in its ideas, style and refined construction: a great bridge between traditional high jewelery and a design in harmony with a world that uses technology now for any daily need. So many jewels that, if you can’t buy them, are at least you must absolutly to contemplate.