Contemplation, Boucheron’s high space jewelry











Household chores, children, work, commitments … in everyday life there is nothing time for contemplation: a space dedicated to admiring a material or immaterial object or subject. For this reason, the idea of ​​Claire Choisne, number one of Boucheron‘s creativity to dedicate an entire line of high jewelery to contemplation, is unusual: 67 pieces that aspire to an ethereal, absolute world. Almost stellar.



And it is no coincidence that one of the prominent jewels of the Contemplation collection is a special necklace that uses an equally special material: the aerogel. Don’t you know him? Nothing strange: it is the material with the lowest density in the world, 99.8% of air and 0.2% of silica. And it is used by NASA to capture stardust. The result is the Goutte de Ciel necklace, in white gold with rock crystal and diamonds, set with a drop of rock crystal and aerogel.



The pieces of great aesthetic impact are many. For example a Fenêtre sur Ciel necklace, which represents the sky dotted with clouds made by airbrushing lacquer next to mother of pearl tiles, with a 35 carat tanzanite cabochon. Also in this case, therefore, high jewelery made with the use of modern technology.



But the whole collection is exceptional in its ideas, style and refined construction: a great bridge between traditional high jewelery and a design in harmony with a world that uses technology now for any daily need. So many jewels that, if you can’t buy them, are at least you must absolutly to contemplate.













