Conte Diamonds is hiring for its IPO

The brand specializing in diamond and colored gemstone jewelry is planning investments and hiring in preparation for its IPO.

Conte Diamonds aims to list on the stock exchange within three years. It would be the third jewelry company to be listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, following Fope and Gismondi 1754. Conte Diamonds is also expected to be listed on Euronext Growth Milan, a market reserved for small and medium-sized companies. The company specializes in the creation of handcrafted jewelry with diamonds and colored gemstones and was founded in 2011 by Giuseppe Conte. The decision to pursue a IPO has prompted the company to announce a hiring program that will double its number of employees and collaborators. Around twenty new positions are open, bringing the company’s workforce to 40.

Fifteen years after its founding, Conte Diamonds is undergoing a major transformation: the company has just become a public limited company. The jewelry brand’s planned investments include the hiring of qualified professionals capable of contributing to the definition, development, and dissemination of the new brand image. The workforce expansion plan involves all key company functions, from marketing to product development, from creativity to digital, introducing key figures who will directly contribute to defining the strategic positioning and creating an internal ecosystem focused on innovation and excellence.

Our goal is to build a solid, recognizable, and distinctive brand, strengthening every area of ​​the company with excellent skills. We are welcoming talent with strong backgrounds and advanced specializations because we believe that people, first and foremost, determine a brand’s competitive strength. Investing in people means investing in the future of Conte Diamonds.
Giuseppe Conte

