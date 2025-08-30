Conte Diamonds is moving toward a listing on the Italian Stock Exchange. Giuseppe Conte’s jewelry company aims to be listed on the Small Cap segment of Euronext Growth Milan by the end of 2028. The company’s goal is to consolidate growth, attract new capital, partners, investors, and stakeholders to increase its market share in Italy, and strengthen the brand’s presence in international markets.



The listing represents the culmination of the company’s journey, which includes the launch of a fine jewelry line featuring rare colored gemstones, participation in major industry trade fairs such as Vicenzaoro, and international development supported by agreements with foreign partners who believe in the brand’s distinctive value. The company’s plan aims to develop increasingly innovative products and processes, accelerate the brand’s internationalization, strengthen investments in communication and brand awareness, and improve supply chain performance through more efficient logistics and warehouses.

The listing represents a natural progression for us. We want to grow, invest, and innovate, while maintaining our artisanal roots and our commitment to quality.

Giuseppe Conte, founder and CEO of Conte Diamonds



The milestones of Conte Diamondos’ journey include the transformation of the company from an LLC to a joint-stock company in early 2026 and the start of the preparatory phase, including the drafting of all preliminary documentation and due diligence on the business plans. In 2027, the investigation will be carried out by the supervisory authorities, the drafting of the prospectus, and the approval of the business plan and industrial plan. Finally, in 2028, the company will be listed on the stock exchange and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

