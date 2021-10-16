vetrina — October 16, 2021 at 4:00 am

Confuorto, sun, tradition and coral




Among the Italian jewelers who fly from one international fair to another there is also Confuorto. A brand that has long been operating in the world of jewelry and, to be precise, in the goldsmith district born, raised and developed around Torre del Greco, near Naples. It is the great school of workshops where coral is still carved, cameos are created, and people often work with the techniques of a hundred years ago. Even if Confuorto has a relatively recent history: the company was born, in fact, in 1987.

Anello in argento placcato oro e granato
Confuorto immediately specialized in the production of 925 silver jewelry: earrings, rings, pendants, brooches worked by hand and machine with coral, cameos, natural stones. The style is the most traditional you can find, often in a pure vintage atmosphere: alongside coral, worked with the craftsmanship typical of the area, Michela Confuorto combines pearls, turquoise and colored stones, in rich compositions that add to tradition the fantasy that in Naples it never fails, not even in the most classic jewelry.

Anello in argento con pietra sintetica e cubic zirconia
Anello in argento placcato con radice di smeraldo e cristalli Swarovski neri
Collana con perle barocche, ametista, peridoto
Collana by Confuorto
Orecchini in argento e corallo
Orecchini in argento e radice di smeraldo, cristalli Swarovski
