









Summer and the sea are a de facto couple. And the aquamarine goes perfectly with this season, even if it certainly doesn’t clash at other times of the year. In any case, Comete Gioielli offers a line dedicated to aquamarine that can combine a classic style reserved for special moments in life with more informal clothing. Aquamarine, in fact, is a stone that adapts well to all occasions. The jewels proposed by Comete from the Aquamarine Fantasia collection also have another peculiarity: the stones use the so-called antique cut.



In jewelry, the stones classified with this particular method of processing are usually diamonds that have a smoothing of the corners and edges. The aquamarine stones used in the collection therefore have a so-called cushion shape, square and soft at the same time. The stones are set in 18-karat white gold and surrounded by small G-colored diamonds. The jewels in the collection include rings, necklaces with pendants and earrings.