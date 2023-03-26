So-Le Studio, Maria Sole Ferragamo’s recycled jewelry brand has launched its new SS23 collection. The spring collection is called Leggiera, with a variant on the word that indicates lightness, a characteristic feeling that accompanies the end of winter. So-Le Studio models are offered in new colors such as forest green, lime, metallic navy blue. Earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces are made of gold-coated brass or ruthenium, enamel, pigment and are nickel free. Alongside metal, the designer also uses leather elements to create bijoux with a consistent volume.



I wanted this new launch to feel like an energizing walk in the forest on a crisp morning that awakens all the senses. Spring is that time of the year when you feel life blossoming around you: the buds of the trees, the sun starting to shine brighter; my pieces are designed with this energy and dynamism at their core.

Maria Sole Ferragamo