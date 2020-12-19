The colors of Brazil with Sauer 1941











The colors and tribal culture of Brazil seen through the jewelry with precious stones in Sauer.

Amsterdam Sauer or Sauer 1941 is the Brazilian brand founded in 1939, the Frenchman Jules Roger Sauer, 18, who landed in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais (we talked about here). Therefore, a tradition that has crossed the finish line of the 75-year history. And it is to celebrate the anniversary which has decided to dedicate a jewelry collection to the tribal traditions of the deep Brazil. The collection is called, in fact, Tribes and uses two elements that characterize this part of the world: the culture of the Indian peoples and the buds that are found in the mines, but also portraits of the Modernist painter Georgia O’Keefe at his ranch in New Mexico.

As a witness of the collection has been called the actress and model Vera Valdez (she worked with Elsa Schiaparelli, Dior and Coco Chanel), who has five more years of the Maison. She looks good at all despite the wrinkles, bring ostentatious awareness (much better than the botox swelling). Earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets are yellow gold with tourmalines, topaz, diamond, malaquiti, emeralds, and diamonds and many other precious stones. A lush Brazil, in fact. Alessia Mongrando











