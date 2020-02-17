The last colors by Isabelle Langlois











New jewels with many colorful stones presented by Isabelle Langlois ♦

When you have behind a tradition, a history, an experience, the result can only be excellent: it’s the story of Isabelle Langlois, who from his boutique on the rue de la Paix, in Paris, creates imaginative combinations of gems huddled in brightly light around rings or bracelets. Its capacity is not due only to the imagination, but also the expertise to distinguish the precious stones he uses. Behind her is, she said, a tradition that dates back to the 17th century. Isabelle’s family was originally from the Jura (Switzerland), and came to Paris in 1929. “As a child I was already surrounded by the sparkle of gems and all the creativity that came with them”, said the designer.



The result of all the experience has remained in her blood and now produces rings with fancy colored stones like quartz, garnet or sapphire, which transform the jewelry many multicolored flowers. The magic of the color of the stones is familiar: it’s appropriate to say. After working as a designer for many of the Maison of jewelry, it began to produce pieces on his own in 1998. His collections were housed in half the world. And while Paris continues to be its base, its largest market continues to be Asia. For those fascinated by the palette of shades of its jewels, knows that prices vary between 500 and 10 thousand euro. For what is seen is not too much. Matilde de Bounvilles

















