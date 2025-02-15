Collana con catena groumette e pavé di diamanti con al centro un topazio imperiale di 22,81 carati
Collana con catena groumette e pavé di diamanti con al centro un topazio imperiale di 22,81 carati

Colors at the North Pole for Leo Pizzo

The North Pole is not just a geographical location, but also a myth. The Leo Pizzo fashion house in Valenza has adopted this point of reference on the world map that is vital for sailors as inspiration for the Polo collection, composed of jewels that have diamonds as their fulcrum. But alongside the more traditional rings, bracelets, earrings and pendant necklaces featuring white, pink or yellow gold, diamond pavé and a larger diamond at the center of the jewel, Leo Pizzo has recently also presented a variation of the collection, in which the central gem takes on a less arctic color.

Orecchini Polo in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti naturali taglio goccia e brillante
Polo earrings in 18-karat white gold with natural drop and brilliant cut diamonds

As in the case of the choker necklace that shows off a 22.81-carat cushion-cut imperial topaz of an intense orange color. The stone is paired with a yellow gold chain with diamond pavé in groumette mesh. It is a unique piece, which adds glamour to the Polo collection.

Anello Polo in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti naturali taglio brillante e goccia
Polo ring in 18-karat white gold with natural brilliant cut and drop diamonds
Collana con ciondolo in oro giallo 18 carati con diamanti naturali taglio brillante e goccia
Necklace with pendant in 18-karat yellow gold with natural brilliant cut and drop diamonds
Anello Polo in oro rosa e bianco 18 carati con diamanti naturali taglio smeraldo e brillante
Polo ring in 18-karat rose and white gold with natural emerald and brilliant cut diamonds
Bianca Guaccero
Bianca Guaccero, host of the PrimaFestival, chose to wear Leo Pizzo jewels in Sanremo

Orecchini della collezione Al Dente
Anelli in oro 18 carati con pesci rossi in smalto

