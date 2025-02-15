The North Pole is not just a geographical location, but also a myth. The Leo Pizzo fashion house in Valenza has adopted this point of reference on the world map that is vital for sailors as inspiration for the Polo collection, composed of jewels that have diamonds as their fulcrum. But alongside the more traditional rings, bracelets, earrings and pendant necklaces featuring white, pink or yellow gold, diamond pavé and a larger diamond at the center of the jewel, Leo Pizzo has recently also presented a variation of the collection, in which the central gem takes on a less arctic color.

As in the case of the choker necklace that shows off a 22.81-carat cushion-cut imperial topaz of an intense orange color. The stone is paired with a yellow gold chain with diamond pavé in groumette mesh. It is a unique piece, which adds glamour to the Polo collection.