Silver plus colorful crystals: this is the mix that makes up Gocce Color, Giovanni Raspini’s new collection for the Fall/Winter 2025 season. The Tuscan Maison returns to pairing burnished silver with colorful elements. The collection features four naturalistic decorations: silver is transformed into shapes inspired by animals such as the leopard or the butterfly, or by leaves and branches of plants, the sea. Vibrant cabochon crystals blossom from the jewels: the leopard features citrine yellow crystals, the sea motif features light blue crystals, the butterflies feature a cyan blue crystal, and the peonies feature delicate shades of pink.
The result is a jewelry set that includes a bracelet, ring, earrings, and pendant. In total, the collection comprises 16 pieces: four pendants, four bracelets, four rings, and four earrings. The artisanal value of plastic modeling, a longstanding signature of Giovanni Raspini, is expressed through the lost-wax casting technique of silver.
Colorful Drops for Giovanni Raspini
