Colorful Drops for Giovanni Raspini

Silver plus colorful crystals: this is the mix that makes up Gocce Color, Giovanni Raspini’s new collection for the Fall/Winter 2025 season. The Tuscan Maison returns to pairing burnished silver with colorful elements. The collection features four naturalistic decorations: silver is transformed into shapes inspired by animals such as the leopard or the butterfly, or by leaves and branches of plants, the sea. Vibrant cabochon crystals blossom from the jewels: the leopard features citrine yellow crystals, the sea motif features light blue crystals, the butterflies feature a cyan blue crystal, and the peonies feature delicate shades of pink.

Gocce Colo con cristalli color citrino
Color Drops with citrine crystals

The result is a jewelry set that includes a bracelet, ring, earrings, and pendant. In total, the collection comprises 16 pieces: four pendants, four bracelets, four rings, and four earrings. The artisanal value of plastic modeling, a longstanding signature of Giovanni Raspini, is expressed through the lost-wax casting technique of silver.
Collezione Gocce Color
Color Drops Collection

Bracciale Peonia in argento e cristallo
Peony Bracelet in silver and crystal
Anello Mare in argento e cristallo
Sea Ring in silver and crystal

