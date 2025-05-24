Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Leopard
Collectible Watches with Ponte Casa d’Aste

For collectors’ watch enthusiasts and those looking for good deals, Ponte Casa d’Aste is offering a sale of high-quality timepieces, with some of the most sought-after pieces by collectors. The Wristwatch and Pocket Watch auction is scheduled for June 4th and until May 25th. Furthermore, at Palazzo Crivelli in Milan, in via Pontaccio, you can admire a selection of the 136 timepieces in the catalogue.

Piaget, Polo, Onyx
Among the most interesting watches, there are timepieces by Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, De Bethune, Rolex, Cartier and other prestigious brands. Among the most fascinating pieces: the mysterious Omega by Gilbert Albert, two Piaget Polo models with an 80s charm, the exuberant Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Leopard (estimate 30,000-40,000 euros) and the sophisticated De Bethune Monopusher Chronograph Ref. DB1 (estimate 20,000-40,000 euros), produced in just 21 examples in yellow gold.
Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak, Day Date & Moonphase
Piaget, Polo Diamond
Omega by Gilbert Albert
De Bethune Monopusher Chronograph
