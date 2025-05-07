First live auction 2025 by Pandolfini dedicated to collectible watches. It is scheduled for May 29 and will be held in Milan, in via Manzoni, and online on the Pandolfini Live platform. The catalog is quite rich and includes a Cartier Paris Bamboo Coussin Jumbo from the Seventies with a shaped case in yellow gold (estimate 25,000-35,000). Rare and fascinating because it was produced in a limited edition, this watch with a sculptural shape reflects the savoir-faire of Cartier. Also on the list is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Limited Edition Foundation Time For The Trees from 2000 with a yellow gold case and white Tapisserie dial (30,000-50,000). This one is also particularly rare: only 500 pieces were produced. The watch is highly sought after by collectors also because it celebrates the Swiss Maison’s commitment to environmental sustainability.



Rolex is also strongly represented, as always, with some of its most iconic models: a 1992 yellow gold Daytona with a champagne dial (22,000-32,000), a 2007 Daytona Racing with a white gold case (20,000-30,000) and a 1991 Daytona Vip in yellow gold (17,000-25,000). Three Submariners are equally impressive, one in yellow gold from 1991 (15,000-25,000), a Smurf in white gold and blue dial (20,000-30,000), one with a green bezel Kermit Flat Four from 2004 (12,000-18,000), as well as the 1978 Datejust with a yellow gold case and onyx dial (18,000-28,000).



Finally, the catalogue also includes Patek Philippe, including a 2020 Nautilus Ref. 5711 in steel (60,000-90,000), a Calatrava Weekly (26,000-36,000) and a 1935 model complete with an extract from the archives (8,000-12,000), as well as a 2006 Trapeze with a rose gold shaped case and cream dial (9,000-15,000) up for auction together with a pair of rose gold cufflinks signed Patek Philippe.

