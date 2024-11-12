Rome and Milan are preparing to host two luxury watch auctions organized by Affide (Dorotheum group). The first auction is scheduled in Milan on November 14, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Affide headquarters in Largo Paolo Grassi. The second auction will take place in Rome on November 21, 2024 at 5:00 pm at the Affide headquarters in Piazza del Monte di Pietà. The total starting price is over 1 million euros, a selection of iconic models will be offered, representing maisons such as Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Vacheron Constantin.

The auction in Milan

It includes 115 lots: among the most anticipated pieces, the 2003 steel Patek Philippe Nautilus (Lot 40) stands out, with a starting price of 46,200 euros. This model features the caliber 330, a black dial with Roman numerals and a steel bracelet, and is accompanied by the warranty and 2017 service documentation. Another watchmaking icon up for auction will be the 1990/91 gold Rolex Submariner (Lot 36), with a blue dial and bezel and a gold Oyster bracelet, starting at €12,000. Also available for chronograph enthusiasts is a 2008 steel Rolex Daytona (Lot 50), caliber 4130 and white dial, also starting at €12,000.



The auction in Rome

The total starting price is €660,800 and 127 lots. Among the most sought-after pieces are two Patek Philippe models: the 1999 steel Nautilus (Lot 103), with caliber 330, power reserve and Roman numerals, starting at €35,000, and the white gold Aquanaut (Lot 83), a recent model, with a khaki green dial, visible automatic movement and white gold deployant buckle, with a starting price of €22,000.

Other noteworthy models include the 2005/06 gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with leather strap (Lot 119), and the 1990s Vacheron Constantin Historiques (Lot 136), with a black guilloché dial and off-center seconds and minutes. Both are highly valuable models, with starting prices of €11,000 and €8,000 respectively. Among the proposals in the catalog there is also a Rolex Daytona in steel (Lot 96), starting from 15,000 euros, and a Cartier Tortue in pink gold (Lot 105), with power reserve and small seconds, perfect for those looking for a classy piece, with a starting price of 8,000 euros.



All the lots are on display and can be viewed at the auction locations until the day before the auction, a deadline within which, until 11:59 p.m., it is also possible to submit offers online. The complete auction catalogs, the rules, the calendar of upcoming events and all the details are available in the dedicated section of the Affide website.

