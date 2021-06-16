









The hunters of vintage jewels, of great Maison, of prestigious pieces, point their binoculars on 21 June, the starting date of an online sale of Christie’s, which will last until 5 July. By now high jewelery auctions online have become a habit and it is not surprising that with one click you can buy pieces of great value. In this case, the top lot of the sale is a Jean Fouquet necklace from 1925, which had been lost since its creation. It is a museum piece that will appeal to collectors and jewelry lovers: it represents the best example of the creation of modernist jewelry influenced by the art movement of the UAM (association of French artists of the time) of which the Fouquet family was part. Furthermore, in 1925, Jean Fouquet received the award at the Exhibition of Decorative and Industrial Arts, an important event for the Art Deco period. The necklace symbolizes the transition from fine jewelry to sculptural jewelry, juxtaposing geometric shapes. It is made of white gold and silver, with the striated disc of the necklace that evokes the work of the painter Fernand Léger, entitled Les disques de la ville (1918). The stone is an aquamarine.



For Art Deco enthusiasts, the auction also offers a Cartier Jabot brooch with Colombian emeralds and diamonds, estimated at 30,000-40,000 euros. Two pretty brooches from the famous Tutti Frutti collection are by Cartier, some of the most sought-after jewels: the estimate is 30,000-40,000 euros. Also by Cartier is a bracelet made with sapphires, turquoise, lapis lazuli and diamonds (40,000-80,000 euros).There is no shortage of diamonds in the online sale: a 17.47-carat antique-cut stone, mounted on a Boucheron ring is estimated at 420,000-550,000 euros. Another diamond is a 4.29 carat fancy vivid yellow (60,000-80,000 euros). A large 7.83-carat diamond pendant is estimated at 140,000-160,000 euros. Also in the online sale there are sapphires, rubies and emeralds. In particular, a Kashmiri sapphire on a Cartier ring is estimated at 60,000-80,000 euros), while a large 53-carat Ceylon sapphire has a valuation of 40,000-60,000 euros and a 29-carat sapphire mounted on a Van diamond crown. Cleef & Arpels is estimated at 100,000-200,000 euros. Finally, the sale also includes an important collection of Bulgari jewels, with several pieces from the Monete collection, such as a gold necklace in antique silver, an iconic jewel of the Italian brand.