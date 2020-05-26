Collaro in the foreground











The jewels of the Neapolitan brand Salvatore Collaro will be on air by tv. At popular prices ♦ ︎

Jewels are no longer found only in jewelry. The technology, in fact, makes other channels available to the Maison of the sector: internet, of course, but also the «old» television. Last to approach this tool is Salvatore Collaro, a brand from Campania that has chosen to present its jewels on the Qvc channel. The company was founded at the end of the Fifties by Salvatore and Lella Collaro in Torre del Greco (Naples), although today the headquarters has moved to the goldsmith center of the Tarì, in Caserta. Even today, the company follows the tradition of the founders and not only with the typical material of the area, the coral.



In fact, with time, the Maison has added the other classic product of the sea, the pearls. The jewels have a style adapted to the time, very modern, with precise geometries that contrast with the irregular shape of the coral. The collection proposed through Qvc is made of gilded silver, coral, spheres or onyx discs. Prices are really popular: from around 30 to 200 euros. Giulia Netrese















