ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, news — May 26, 2020 at 5:01 am

Collaro in the foreground






The jewels of the Neapolitan brand Salvatore Collaro will be on air by tv. At popular prices ♦ ︎
Jewels are no longer found only in jewelry. The technology, in fact, makes other channels available to the Maison of the sector: internet, of course, but also the «old» television. Last to approach this tool is Salvatore Collaro, a brand from Campania that has chosen to present its jewels on the Qvc channel. The company was founded at the end of the Fifties by Salvatore and Lella Collaro in Torre del Greco (Naples), although today the headquarters has moved to the goldsmith center of the Tarì, in Caserta. Even today, the company follows the tradition of the founders and not only with the typical material of the area, the coral.

Anello con corallo rosa e zaffiri
Anello con corallo rosa e zaffiri

In fact, with time, the Maison has added the other classic product of the sea, the pearls. The jewels have a style adapted to the time, very modern, with precise geometries that contrast with the irregular shape of the coral. The collection proposed through Qvc is made of gilded silver, coral, spheres or onyx discs. Prices are really popular: from around 30 to 200 euros. Giulia Netrese

Collana in corallo rosa di Salvatore Collaro
Collana in corallo rosa di Salvatore Collaro
Orecchini pendenti in oro e corallo rosso
Orecchini pendenti in oro e corallo rosso
Orecchini in corallo rosso
Orecchini in corallo rosso
Orecchini in corallo rosa
Orecchini in corallo rosa
Orecchini in argento, pasta di turchese e corallo per Qvc
Orecchini in argento, pasta di turchese e corallo per Qvc

Orecchini in argento e corallo per Qvc
Orecchini in argento e corallo per Qvc







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *