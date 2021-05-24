ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — May 24, 2021 at 4:30 am

Coins and gold threads, Nina Bukvic’s jewels




Ancient coins and gold threads. At the moment, the jewelry production by Nina Bukvic revolves around these two elements. The coins, in particular, are a constant in her proposal, as they were at the center of her first collection, which debuted twenty years ago in London. Now it proposes them again: the Ancient Coin Amulet collection and uses ancient and vintage coins, for example from ancient Rome or from the Victorian era.

Anello con moneta d'oro 18 carati
Alongside this source of inspiration, the designer cultivates a passion for gold threads, a bit like in fairy tales. The thin gold threads are melted and intertwined by hand: they compose intricate and compact surfaces that are somewhat reminiscent of nests. Diamonds and, in some cases precious stones, enrich the gold of the jewels.
Anello con fili intrecciati d'oro 18 carati e diamante
Nina Bukvic is Croatian, but she moved and works in London, where she studied Jewelery Design at Central St Martins College of Art & Design. After graduation, in 1998 she opened her own studio. The take-off of her career coincided with the choice of the buyer of Barneys NewYork, who sold her jewels exclusively for 13 years.
Bracciale con filo d'oro intrecciato a mano
Collana con monete d'oro
Orecchini con monete d'oro
Orecchini con foglia d'oro piegata
Anello in oro 18 carati con zaffiri e diamanti
