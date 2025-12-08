Pantone’s 2026 color of the year is also Cloud Dancer white.

In 2026, wearing jewelry in the Pantone color of the year will be quite simple: Cloud Dancer is a shade inspired by a sky promising rain. The Pantone Color Institute identifies it as 11-4201 Cloud Dancer, a neutral shade of white that inspires calm, clarity, and a creative outlet in a world filled with noise. Pantone has been repeating the idea of ​​inventing a trendy color every year since 1999, using a rather opaque method.



According to those who support this prediction, in 2026, Cloud Dancer white will be the go-to color for fashion, food, design, and entertainment. To justify the choice, some have invoked the most outlandish theories, such as the election of New York City Mayor Zorhan Mamdani. These theories were quickly dismissed by Pantone: “Skin tones had no bearing whatsoever on this,” according to Pantone Institute President Laurie Pressman. “With Peach Fuzz in 2024 and then Mocha Mousse in 2025, we were asked if the choice had anything to do with race or ethnicity. That’s not how it works. We try to understand what people are looking for and what color can hopefully answer.”



But what color is Cloud Dancer? According to Pantone, it’s a soft white—not a pure white, not a technical white, but an unbleached white, a very natural-looking white. Naturally, some have considered the impact this choice would have on jewelry. But, unlike the shades chosen in the past, jewelry in the Cloud Dancer color seems rather simple, since many stones can have a similar shade, such as a not too iridescent opal, milky quartz, moonstone, agate, but also mother-of-pearl and white coral.