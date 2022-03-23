









Variations on the Clip theme. Spring music for Gismondi 1754 plays new notes that start from the music of the Clip collection, presented last fall. The variations are called Clip Mia and Clip Sintesi, and they made their debut at Vicenzaoro. As variations, they retain Clip’s inspirational themes, but with a more immediate and simple interpretation. And also with the possibility of a more informal use. The Clip collection, in fact, includes jewels with a high rate of value and formality. Mia and Sintesi represent a precious but easier version: a lightening, defined by the Genoese Maison.



The two new lines use, in any case, jewels in white or pink gold, with diamonds and precious stones such as emeralds, pink and blue sapphires. Clip Mia is proposed as a young and dynamic collection, which reflects a contemporary lifestyle. Clip Sintesi, on the other hand, was born from the aesthetic research of Massimo Gismondi, with the aim of finding a form code capable of summarizing the original inspiration, the simple office clip. A deconstruction that keeps only the essential elements, reaching the minimalism of the form and the purity of the sign.