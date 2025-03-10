Ancient Greece transformed into gold and precious stones. This is the trademark of Maison Kouzoupis, based in Athens. A story that began in 1947 in Istanbul, when Antonios Kouzoupis opened a small goldsmith’s workshop. In 1972, tensions between Turkey and Greece pushed the jeweler to return to his homeland and open a workshop in the Greek capital. Since then, Kouzoupis has created unique jewels, renewed with the entry into the company of the new generation of the family, Constantinos and Euphrosyne. The brand has created over 60 collections, with a variety of styles.



The jewelry is handmade and with a design that is often inspired by ancient Hellenic motifs, as in the case of the Imperial collection: ring, earrings and necklace in gold and precious gems seem to have come from the verses of the Odyssey, belonging to some queen encountered in the epic wanderings of Ulysses. Alongside Hellenistic-inspired jewels, however, Kouzoupis also presents more modern lines, in keeping with current taste.







