Kouzoupis, collana in oro zaffiri, rubini, smeraldi della Imperial collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Kouzoupis, collana in oro zaffiri, rubini, smeraldi della Imperial collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Classical Greece by Kouzoupis

Ancient Greece transformed into gold and precious stones. This is the trademark of Maison Kouzoupis, based in Athens. A story that began in 1947 in Istanbul, when Antonios Kouzoupis opened a small goldsmith’s workshop. In 1972, tensions between Turkey and Greece pushed the jeweler to return to his homeland and open a workshop in the Greek capital. Since then, Kouzoupis has created unique jewels, renewed with the entry into the company of the new generation of the family, Constantinos and Euphrosyne. The brand has created over 60 collections, with a variety of styles.

Bracciale in oro e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold and diamond bracelet. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The jewelry is handmade and with a design that is often inspired by ancient Hellenic motifs, as in the case of the Imperial collection: ring, earrings and necklace in gold and precious gems seem to have come from the verses of the Odyssey, belonging to some queen encountered in the epic wanderings of Ulysses. Alongside Hellenistic-inspired jewels, however, Kouzoupis also presents more modern lines, in keeping with current taste.
Anello in oro, diamanti e gemme preziose della Imperial collection
Gold, diamond and precious gemstone ring from the Imperial collection

kouzoupis Antonis designer copyright gioiellis
Antonis Kouzoupis, designer. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello Sun della Galaxy collection in oro, diamanti, rodio
Sun ring from the Galaxy collection in gold, diamonds, rhodium

Anello della Mythical collection ispirato all'antica Grecia
Ring from the Mythical collection inspired by ancient Greece

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello con giada cabochon di 37,89 carati, zaffiri rosa per 2,59 carati, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

Everything about Jade

Latest from Showroom